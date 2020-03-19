WKU is consulting with accrediting agencies and the federal government for “maximum flexibility on course completion for students,” according to acting Provost Cheryl Stevens in an email sent to faculty and staff.
The provost said WKU will have a plan for grades and course completion soon.
One of the many grading systems being considered is a “pass or fail” system, according to Bob Skipper, director of Media Relations. No decision has been made yet.
The provost also said job searches which are “important to the future of your programs” are still on-going — including one for the director of the School of Media — and may continue virtually.
Additionally, there will be no proctored, in-person testing in centers this semester, Stevens said. The university is exploring other online proctoring options.
Stevens also noted the university has purchased Labster, a program connected through Blackboard, which will allow students to virtually complete their lower level laboratory courses.
This story will be updated.
Managing Editor Laurel Deppen can be reached at laurel.deppen774@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @laurel_deppen.