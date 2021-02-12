WKU expects to conclude its search for provost and vice president of academic affairs by mid-March after two of its initial four finalists withdrew from consideration.
The other two original finalists are still in review, according to a Friday email from the chairs of the search, Executive Vice President of Finance Susan Howarth and Tania Basta, dean of the College of Health and Human Services.
“The search committee believes WKU would be best served by pausing to review application materials that were not a part of our initial screening that began at the end of November,” the email stated.
The application remains open and has been advertised in national publications. Submissions will be accepted until the position is filled.
The email stated that feedback from the WKU community has been “very valuable” in the search, and if additional candidates are selected, the committee invites faculty and staff to participate in interviews.