WKU will extend its spring break by one week and then transition into online-only classes for two weeks amid growing concerns of the Coronavirus.

Spring break will be extended until Sunday, March 22. In-person classes will transition into “alternative delivery formats” until Sunday, April 5. WKU created a page on its website for how the university will handle the growing concern over the disease.

The page stated students are encouraged to remain at home, but residence halls will open as scheduled on March 15.

In a press conference about the decision, WKU President Tim Caboni recommended students who are safe and able to return home to do so. On-campus dining will remain open but with adjustments.

Caboni said the university is having conversations with students who are studying abroad about the possibility of returning to the U.S., but Caboni said a portion of that decision is up to the student and the trip organizer.

The news comes after the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville announced plans to suspend in-person classes until April.

Similarly, Berea College announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the rest of the term on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bowling Green, but there are eight confirmed cases in Kentucky and seven in Tennessee.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebekah Alvey contributed reporting.

Managing Editor Laurel Deppen can be reached at laurel.deppen774@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @laurel_deppen.