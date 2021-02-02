WKU faculty and staff are now able to receive free entry to home volleyball games played on Mondays this season, said Jessica Leifheit, WKU Volleyball Associate Director of Communications and Media Relations.
There are three games that fit these criteria.
WKU faces off against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 8. WKU will then play Charlotte on Feb. 22. The final Monday match on the schedule is against Florida International University. These matches are all slated to begin at noon.
Head coach Travis Hudson said the program is excited that faculty and staff can come to Monday games for free and support the team.
Students are also granted free entry to Lady Topper home volleyball matches.
“We really need them back in the arena to give us the energy to have a home-court advantage during this COVID season,” Hudson said.
