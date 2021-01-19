The WKU football program has announced the hiring of Josh Crawford as the the new Outside receivers coach on Tuesday.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the coaching staff at WKU under coach Helton's leadership," Crawford said in a release. "When you walk in the building it's obvious there is a great culture here; I'm ready to get to work with an outstanding group of young men."
Crawford most recently coached at Colquitt County High School (7A) as an assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator. In the 2020 season Colquitt County finished 7-0 and capped off the season as region champions. The team reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs and finished with a 9-1 record while averaging 40 points per game.
Over the past 11 years, Crawford has coached six All-State receivers.
Those receivers include Jaheim Bell at Valdosta (went to South Carolina), LeMeke Brockington at Colquitt County (went to Minnesota), Kiel Pollard at Colquitt County (went to South Carolina) and Darius Slayton at GACS. Slayton was a High School All-American who went on to play at Auburn before being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. In two NFL seasons, he has 98 receptions for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.