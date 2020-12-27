WKU has gained an additional signal-caller for the upcoming season one day removed from the 39-21 LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State.

The Hilltoppers announced Sunday the signing of senior quarterback Bailey Zappe from Houston Baptist University. Zappe joins WKU’s new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and wide receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns.

Playing in four games this season Zappe made headlines with the amount of offensive production he had. The Victoria, Texas native completed 141-of-215 passes for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He averaged 458.3 yards per game in 2020.

Zappe threw for 567 yards on Sept. 12 at Texas Tech going 30-of-49 on his attempts in the air. That performance set a record for the most FCS passing yards against an FBS opponent.

Additionally, Zappe had five touchdowns on Sept. 26 at Louisiana Tech while adding 406 passing yards to his credit.

During his time at Houston Baptist Zappe completed 900-of-1,477 passes (60.9%) for 10,004 yards with 78 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Under the direction of Kittley as the offensive coordinator, Zappe threw for 73 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

When Zappe wrapped up his prep days at Victoria East High School he had one offer: Houston Baptist. There were no other teams reported to have interest in the quarterback.

Currently, there are three quarterbacks on WKU’s depth chart from the 2020 season. For 2021 the Hilltoppers will have freshman Chance McDonald from Steilacoom, Washington, and Zappe on the roster.

