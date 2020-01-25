WKU learned on Jan. 23 that an “unauthorized person” might have accessed the computer system in the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, according to an email sent out Friday evening.

Upon finding out the system was accessed, WKU secured the system and reported the incident to law enforcement, who launched an investigation that is currently ongoing. The email also said third-party “computer security experts” are aiding the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

