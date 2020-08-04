There is now a place to find data on positive COVID-19 cases in the WKU community.
As of Thursday, WKU is tracking reported cases of COVID-19 within the Bowling Green campus on its Healthy on the Hill website. The university reported 21 positive cases of COVID-19 during the month of July. Of the 21 positive cases, 15 have been attributed to students. The other six cases were reported by WKU’s faculty, staff and on-campus contractor population.
When members of the WKU community get tested for COVID-19 on campus, they will be tallied in a weekly count of on-campus COVID-19 tests. A weekly count will be revealed no earlier than Aug. 12.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said in an email that he is collecting WKU’s COVID-19 case data from the Barren River District Health Department and Graves Gilbert Clinic. The dashboard will be updated weekly. The next update will take place on Aug. 7.
“The dashboard is part of our effort to keep the campus community informed,” Skipper said. “(The campus community is) interested in how the campus is being impacted by the virus.”
Members of the WKU campus community can report a positive case of COVID-19 by calling 270-745-2019. Information on contact tracing and quarantine procedures can be found in WKU’s Healthy on the Hill website.