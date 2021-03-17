Robert Fischer, a dean of basic and applied sciences at Middle Tennessee State University, has been named WKU’s next provost and vice president of academic affairs, WKU announced Wednesday.
The change will be effective July 5, according to an email about the change from WKU President Tim Caboni.
“Dr. Fischer’s background with applied learning, improvements in retention and graduation rates and familiarity with growing sponsored research provide him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will advance our institutional mission and support our continued work to implement WKU’s strategic plan,” Caboni wrote in the email.
Fischer holds a doctorate in evolutionary biology. He previously was chair of the Department of Biology at the University of Alabama Birmingham and associate chair of the Department of Biological Sciences at Eastern Illinois University.
The current provost, Cheryl Stevens, will retire from this role on June 30.