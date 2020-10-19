The Health Education and Promotion program is offering free Human Immunodeficiency Virus testing Tuesday to all WKU students.
They are offering the event to bring more awareness to HIV. The program said in an email that the virus affects about 1.1 million people in the U.S., and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested at least once.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Health Services Building. They ask students to enter through the door facing the First Year Village. The test takes about 60 seconds.
Students can register online. The first ten students to register win a $20 Walmart gift card.
