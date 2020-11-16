The WKU Office of Admissions and WKU Marketing and Communications announced a scholarship contest Monday.
According to an email from Dr. Jace Lux, director of recruitment and admissions, the contest consists of photos and videos of places on the Hill special to the individual. These include students’ dorm rooms, favorite spots on campus, campus organizations, school spirit and favorite class projects. The winner will receive a one-time $100 scholarship.
“We are looking for photos and videos to share on Instagram to show prospective students why The Hill is such a special place,” Lux said in his email.
The contest’s rules were also included in Lux’s email and are listed below:
- Must be an original photo or video that you took and is appropriate for a general audience. It can be from any semester during your time as a Hilltopper.
- Must post on your Instagram feed from a public account and use the hashtag #MyWKU plus you must tag @WKU and @WKUAdmissions in the post. Story submissions may be shared, but those totals will not be counted towards the contest.
- Include a description of the photo and why you chose it in your caption.
- Student must be a current WKU student that is graduating in May 2021 or later.
- By entering a photo or video, you consent to it being shared on social media and possibly used in marketing material. (You will be tagged and/or given credit.)
- Contest ends on Dec. 11 at noon. Winners will be contacted by Instagram DM with more details.
