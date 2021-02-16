02152021_snowday_dobbs_293.JPG

Bowling Green woke up to snow and ice on Monday, Feb. 15, with the weather coming as part of a larger system that swept the Southern United States over the weekend. WKU cancelled both in-person and virtual classes, and students of WKU celebrated in the snow.

 Jack Dobbs/HERALD

WKU’s campus will be closed through Friday, but remote learning and work will continue, said Bob Skipper, director of media relations.

The university offices have been closed since last Thursday, Feb. 11, because of sufficient snow and ice in Bowling Green. Though classes still took place online Thursday and Friday, all instruction was canceled at the beginning of this week.

In Tuesday’s email, Skipper said all employees who can work from home are encouraged to do so.

“Everyone is encouraged to stay off the roads and sidewalks if possible until the ice and snow are cleared,” Skipper said.

Tags

Laurel Deppen is the editor in chief of the College Heights Herald. She was previously a reporter, section editor and managing editor. She has interned at TechRepublic, the Louisville Courier Journal and the Charlotte Observer.