WKU’s campus will be closed through Friday, but remote learning and work will continue, said Bob Skipper, director of media relations.
The university offices have been closed since last Thursday, Feb. 11, because of sufficient snow and ice in Bowling Green. Though classes still took place online Thursday and Friday, all instruction was canceled at the beginning of this week.
In Tuesday’s email, Skipper said all employees who can work from home are encouraged to do so.
“Everyone is encouraged to stay off the roads and sidewalks if possible until the ice and snow are cleared,” Skipper said.