WKU Parking and Transportation Services announced its operational changes for Election Day in an email to the campus community Monday.
PTS stated that although the university will be closed tomorrow, all parking lots will be open. Transit services however will not be available for students.
Avenue of Champions and Minton Circle will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in preparation for various campus activities such as watch parties that will be held in the evening. Only H4 permit holders and university and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.
Questions about Election Day parking and transportation can be answered by PTS at 270-745-2361 and at transportation.wku.edu.
