WKU announced Friday that two professors will participate in statewide programs that seek to develop innovations in health-related fields including a rapid test for the coronavirus.

Moon-Soo Kim, associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, is collaborating with Southeast XLerator Network to develop a rapid test for the coronavirus.

“The availability of a simple, rapid and portable device for detecting SARS-CoV-2 will allow for rapidly tracking sources and the spread of COVID-19 virus and the early treatment of infectious diseases,” Kim said in a press release. “We will combine a recent molecular diagnostic tool and microfluidic technology, aiming for developing a simple and rapid point-of-contact method.”

Jason Crandall, associate professor of Exercise Science & Kinesiology and Co-Director of the Center for Applied Science in Health & Aging, is participating in the University of Louisville’s LaunchIt program to educate young entrepreneurs.

Crandall is also involved in Bingocize, a program that combines bingo with exercise in order to keep senior citizens physically and mentally healthy.

Crandall secured a $2,500 grant for the course and plans to expand the program to cater to children with disabilities and corporate training exercises.

Bruce Schulte, Associate Vice President for Strategy, Performance and Accountability and Executive Director of the WKU Research Foundation, said the work that Kim and Crandall are doing is important to the goals of the university.

“Both faculty members have been active researchers with external grants facilitated through the Office of Research and Creative Activity,” Shulte said in an announcement. “Their recent endeavors also include applied research with the potential for commercialization, which is a component of WKU's Innovation campus.”

