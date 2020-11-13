WKU reported 28 new coronavirus cases on its dashboard Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 892.
Of the new cases, 26 were students, and two were WKU employees.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said that 17 students who have tested positive for the coronavirus are currently in isolation on campus. Thirteen students are quarantining on campus due to potential exposure to an active coronavirus case.
From Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 682 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. The Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 11,540 total tests .
Of the total cases, 821 were students, and 71 were employees.
