WKU reported seven new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,151.
Seven students tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said five students are using the quarantining housing on campus. Two students are isolating on campus because of a positive case of COVID-19 and three students are quarantining on campus after being deemed as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
From Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, the most recent reporting period, WKU conducted 578 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 20,230 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,030 were students, and 121 were employees.
