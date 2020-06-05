WKU Restart Plan Student Opinion Survey

Last week, WKU released the first draft of a reopening plan for the upcoming semester. Under the Big Red Restart plan, in-person classes would begin on Aug. 24 and conclude on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Final exams would be conducted virtually. Students would be required to wear a face mask on campus when they cannot maintain social distancing in public.
Since the restart plan envisions an unusual semester, the Herald is inviting current Hilltoppers to share their input on the plan in a brief survey, which is located below. Students who are interested in being interviewed for a future Herald story about the restart plan can submit their contact information at the end of the survey.
We look forward to hearing from you.