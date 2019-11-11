WKU is showing growth in retainment and out-of-state first-year enrollment despite a decrease in total headcount from this year to last year.

The Fall 2019 enrollment report confirmed the exact enrollment drop to be 6.6%, or 1,278, compared to Fall 2018 numbers. It puts WKU’s enrollment for this year at 18,183 students.

Despite the drop, WKU has 77 more out-of-state students this year than it did last year, as the enrollment report shows 3,764 out-of-state students enrolled this year. There has been a 7.2% increase in the amount of first-year out-of-state students.

“With the continued decline in the number of high school graduates in Kentucky, a weakening college-going rate, and fewer international students, we intentionally amplified our recruitment and marketing efforts outside the Commonwealth during the last two years,” Caboni said in an email.

This effort to recruit more out-of-state students has helped WKU stay on track with its expected tuition revenue, Caboni said. The effort to retain students has also helped to keep tuition revenues on track.