Callie Bauer is set to join WKU’s volleyball team for the spring 2021 campaign after graduating early from high school.
Bauer, hailing from Hudson, Mich., stands 5-foot-11 and plays setter. Bauer joins a long line of successful setters from WKU and will get the opportunity to work with one of WKU’s most experienced coaches in assistant coach Jessica Lucas.
Despite the fact that Bauer will not be eligible to begin play this semester, the WKU volleyball staff is excited to begin working with her.
“We think Callie has the raw potential to be one of the future elite setters in the country, and we’re really, really excited to get to work with her,” said head coach Travis Hudson on National Signing Day.
Bauer is the daughter of Jim and Tricia Bauer and is the younger sister to her sibling Caiden. Bauer intends to major in graphic design while attending WKU.
The addition of Bauer brings WKU’s volleyball roster up to 15 players. She joins an already impressive squad that is favored to win the Conference USA’s East Division after a strong 2019 campaign.
