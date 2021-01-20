WKU soccer announced Wednesday their 13 game slate with seven non-conference matches. This will be the 20th season for the Lady Toppers and head coach Jason Neidell.
📅 Wait no longer...the 2021 schedule is here! 📝 https://t.co/LvPBG87Uck pic.twitter.com/VvZUmOYFrW— WKU Soccer (@WKU_Soccer) January 20, 2021
The 2021 season opens Saturday with a highly anticipated exhibition match against Bellarmine. This is the first time in program history these teams will go toe-to-toe. Another exhibition match is scheduled Feb. 2 against Lipscomb who’s following an impressive 2019 season with a total of 41 goals against their opponents 19.
The season's first regular season match is Feb. 11 on the road against North Alabama following their underwhelming 2019 season going 6-11 overall.
Fans will be excited to see the Lady Toppers return home for a three game stretch with rematches against Bellermine and Lipscomb on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14 followed by a game against Xavier on Feb. 17.
The end of February brings the first official C-USA matchup against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 26. Then the Lady Toppers have two more home games and one away game leading into a historic non-conference home game against Louisville on March 27. The two teams have gone nearly 15 years without playing each other since the Cardinals edged out a 2-1 win in 2006.
The season will come to a close at the beginning of April with a game against Old Dominion in Virginia and finally a home game against Charlotte who closed out their 2019 season going an impressive 13-6 overall.
