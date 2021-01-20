100619_soccerodu_bfisher_0105 copy.jpg

WKU junior Avery Jacobsen (12) looks to take possession on the ball from ODU junior Morgan Hall (21) during the game at the WKU Soccer Complex on Oct. 6, 2019. Old Dominion shut out the Lady Toppers 3-0.

 Brittany Fisher/Herald

WKU soccer announced Wednesday their 13 game slate with seven non-conference matches. This will be the 20th season for the Lady Toppers and head coach Jason Neidell. 

The 2021 season opens Saturday with a highly anticipated exhibition match against Bellarmine. This is the first time in program history these teams will go toe-to-toe. Another exhibition match is scheduled Feb. 2 against Lipscomb who’s following an impressive 2019 season with a total of 41 goals against their opponents 19. 

The season's first regular season match is Feb. 11 on the road against North Alabama following their underwhelming 2019 season going 6-11 overall.

Fans will be excited to see the Lady Toppers return home for a three game stretch with rematches against Bellermine and Lipscomb on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14 followed by a game against Xavier on Feb. 17.

The end of February brings the first official C-USA matchup against Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 26. Then the Lady Toppers have two more home games and one away game leading into a historic non-conference home game against Louisville on March 27. The two teams have gone nearly 15 years without playing each other since the Cardinals edged out a 2-1 win in 2006.

The season will come to a close at the beginning of April with a game against Old Dominion in Virginia and finally a home game against Charlotte who closed out their 2019 season going an impressive 13-6 overall.

Soccer beat reporter Sean Snyder can be reached at sean.snyder887@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @seanwsnyder

