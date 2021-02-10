WKU (0-1) Soccer’s home opening matches against Bellarmine (0-1) and Lipscomb (0-1) have both been officially canceled.
The Thursday night Feb. 11 match against the Bellarmine Knights has been canceled following reports of inclement weather in the Bowling Green area. The news comes hours after WKU canceled all in person classes the same day.
The Sunday game Feb. 14 against Lipscomb was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lipscomb program.
The Bellarmine match, scheduled to be the first home game of the season, was the official rematch following the Lady Topper’s 0-0 exhibition draw on Jan. 23. The Lipscomb game was also a rematch following a winning exhibition on Feb. 2.
The last home game played at WKU was 474 days ago where the Lady Toppers took on the Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) where WKU came out on top 1-0.
WKU’s home opener will now be Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. against Xavier University.
Soccer beat reporter Sean Snyder can be reached at sean.snyder887@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @seanwsnyder