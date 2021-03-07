WKU Softball (9-3) completed its run of games at the Bulldog Invitational on Sunday by losing a heartbreaker against #18 Mississippi State by a score of 5-4 due to a walk-off two-run home run.

The Hilltoppers played well, putting up a tough fight against the Bulldogs who had beaten them 10-0 in a mercy-rule victory on Saturday. WKU held the lead until the final frame before it slipped away.

Mississippi State (13-5)

The Hilltoppers knew they needed to make a statement and came out looking strong. Redshirt junior Jordan Thomas hit her second home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, in order to give WKU a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. She would follow that up with a second solo homer in the second inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Ridge hit her first double of the season to bring home redshirt junior Kendall smith to put WKU up 3-0 in the fourth inning. Ridge was then brought back home by an RBI single from redshirt freshman Brylee Hage to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The Bulldogs would fight back, however, picking up a run in the fifth with an RBI single and adding two more in the sixth after a two-run home run. The score stood 4-3 as the game entered the final frame. The Hilltoppers were unable to add to their lead in the top of the seventh and the game’s destiny was in the hands of the Bulldogs.

A Mississippi State runner would get on board with a walk before graduate student Fa Leilua hit a two-run blast to walk off the game.

Redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey pitched well early in the matchup, keeping the Bulldogs scoreless until the fifth inning. Aikey had been pulled early in WKU’s previous matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday and showed her ability to bounce back from a bad outing. She finished with a complete game and threw four strikeouts.

The Hilltoppers now set their sights on the Louisville Tournament which will take place on March 13-14.

