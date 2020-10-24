Student Publications at WKU earned three national Pacemaker awards from the Associated Collegiate Press for 2020.
The awards were presented Thursday during the National College Media Convention, held virtually due to COVID-19.
The College Heights Herald website received an Online Pacemaker award. A Magazine Pacemaker award was given to The Talisman, making this the first time the publication has received this award since switching from a yearbook format to a magazine format in 2016. Cherry Creative also received an Innovation Pacemaker award, a new award this year, for its WKU Graduate Gallery published during the spring semester.
The Talisman also received finalist recognition for an Online Pacemaker award, and the Herald received finalist recognition for a Newspaper Pacemaker award. WKU Student Publications received five finalist recognitions in total, the most it has ever earned in a single year.
The Associated Collegiate Press also recognized sixteen entries for individual awards, which can be seen here.
The Pacemaker Awards are considered the highest honor for any student-run media across the country. These most recent awards bring Student Publications up to having 40 Pacemakers: 21 for the Talisman, 18 for the College Heights Herald, and one for Cherry Creative.
Jacob Givens can be reached at jacob.givens175@topper.wku.edu.