A WKU student was shot in the leg with a handgun following a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the Hilltop Club Apartments Sunday before 5 p.m., according to the Bowling Green Police Department.

Christopher Wilkinson, a 22-year-old WKU student, was shot in the leg and suffered a non-life threatening injury near the 200 building Sunday evening after he got into a "brief argument," according to BGPD.

BGPD arrested 27-year-old suspect Jamin Pewett of Bowling Green Monday night for the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree assault and was processed at the Warren County Regional Jail shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, according to the jail's website.

Wilkinson's girlfriend, Allison Cooke, called the police and detailed the incident in their report.

She and Wilkinson arrived at Hilltop Club in two separate vehicles after finishing their shifts at Kohl’s, according to the police report. Wilkinson exited his vehicle to meet Cooke, and the two noticed three black males in the parking lot who appeared to be talking about them, she said in the report.

Wilkinson confronted the group before one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, according to Cooke's interview in the police report.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

