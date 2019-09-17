David Brinkley, director of public broadcasting, said that he believes Caboni appreciates the effort faculty and staff put forward to help students. He hopes to see continued progress from Caboni in the coming year.

“Personally, I admire his tenacity and resolve to help WKU through the many challenges we are facing,” Brinkley said in an email. “In my dealings with him through our division, he has been fair, thorough and given second chances. More importantly, I have observed that he has given additional clarity when he has seen the need for a second chance.”

Jennifer Miller, internal audit director and Staff Senate chair, said she believes in Caboni’s vision and that he has used the past two years as time to learn about WKU.

“I expect him to continue empowering our staff and faculty to make appropriate decisions for the good of the university and our students,” Miller said in an email.

Other people are skeptical of Caboni and the events that have unfolded during his presidency. Claus Ernst, math professor and faculty regent, pointed to all the changes in the upper levels of the university, including the fact that Snyder is the only remaining dean who was in his position prior to Caboni taking office.

“He has put a leadership team in place, and it remains for me still, it remains to be seen what that leadership team will accomplish,” Ernst said.

Shadoan said she empathizes with the unpopular decisions Caboni’s had to make but said that faculty members feel like they have been asked to give the “rationalization of our existence” in the midst of everything.

“I think as far as what he’s had to do just to try and balance the budget, I understand those are very difficult decisions,” Shadoan said. “And they have had very negative impacts on both the faculty and staff at WKU.”

Atkinson described this year as “pivotal” for Caboni and pointed to recruitment efforts as an example of what needs attention.

“There’s gotta be some sort of clear cut plan that I think we all need to sort of understand what that plan is, and I don’t know that many faculty can tell you what that is,” Atkinson said.

Shadoan emphasized this point when she said she thought faculty were divided on the issue of faith in Caboni. This point is furthered by the results from the 2018-2019 Faculty Work-Life Survey, which indicates that 43.51% of the faculty at WKU believe the morale is very poor.

Despite the concerns from faculty, other students have feelings similar to those of Palmer, seeing Caboni’s positive demeanor and characteristics as the important parts of his performance.

Shelby Triplett, an economics sophomore from Louisville, said she has faith in Caboni and thinks he’s a nice guy.

“He’s very unique,” Triplett said. “He has a lot of like individualistic qualities, so he’s always well-dressed and he’s always really smiley. I feel like people really like that.”

Riley Montague, a pre-pharmacy junior from Owen County, said debt is an issue that most can’t get away from, including WKU. However, he feels that Caboni has gotten better as a president over time.

“He’s been a lot more laid back than he was before, kinda reminds me of when [former WKU President] Gary Ransdell was here, and I think that’s really neat,” Montague said. “I like how he’s really involved.”

Catherine Sheffield, a creative writing freshman from Clarksville, Tennessee, said she almost feels like Caboni is nonexistent, but she doesn’t dislike him when she does see him.

“I have faith in him because he hasn’t done anything wrong so far,” Sheffield said.“Nothing has been disastrous on campus so far. I haven’t noticed anyway. If there was, I would blame him, but I haven’t noticed anything super problematic so I’m going to assume he’s doing his job good.”

News reporter Lily Burris can be reached at 270-745-6011 and lily.burris203@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @lily_burris.