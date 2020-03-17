WKU students belonging to the Chinese Student and Scholar Association (CSSA) have begun to raise funds through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, commonly known as the Red Cross, to support China while the coronavirus barrels through communities.

The students began by searching for protective medical gear such as masks and gloves that could be easily transported into China. When they realized these items were not easily accessible they started a monetary fund through the Red Cross.

“We want to help this kind of situation,” said Zishuo Li, a WKU student and member of CSSA.

These students are asking for assistance due to COVID-19 not having a cure or vaccination yet. Although they are not facing this issue firsthand, they do have family and friends living in the forefront of the pandemic that they want to help.

Li said he was not worried about himself, but worried about his family and friends, as well as doctors and nurses living in China.

“If we can donate more money to help the vaccine and gain medical supplies, that would be helpful in saving lives,” Li said.

China now has more than 80,880 cases and more than 3,200 deaths as of Tuesday, according to The New York Times global outbreak map.

“It’s going to affect all of us, it’s not just contained in China,” Li said. “It’s pretty serious.”

The Red Cross is not only asking for monetary and medical gear donations, but they are also pleading for blood donations due to a “severe blood shortage.”

“In disease outbreaks, information is power and helps people protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Xavier Castellanos, IFRC Regional Director for the Asia Pacific in a press conference on Jan. 31. “Where needed, Red Cross Red Crescent volunteers will also provide psychosocial support to affected communities with special attention on older and marginalized groups, families and health personnel.”

The Red Cross is providing assistance not just through donations but also providing helpful hand washing tips online and checking temperatures of citizens in China.

“You will be helpful for all the people in our world, it is very helpful and meaningful for all Chinese people,” Mengting Gong, a WKU student and member of CSSA said while describing the impact of donations.

All donations are received and disbursed through the International Red Cross.

