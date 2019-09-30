WKU announced its search for the new director of the School of Media Monday afternoon.

According to an email sent by Kristina Arnold, chair of the School of Media search committee, WKU has partnered with Parker Executive Search to find the next director of the WKU School of Media.

The email included a link to the position description on the Parker Executive Search website. The page provided details on the School of Media director position including the qualifications required, the application process and the university itself.

According to the email, the search will begin soon, with candidates beginning to be recruited over the next several weeks.

“We aim to bring finalists to campus by early February,” Arnold stated in the email.

