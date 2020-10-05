WKU President Timothy Caboni announced in an email Monday that a search for a new provost and vice president of academic affairs will launch this week.
Cheryl Stevens has held the position of acting provost since spring 2019.
Caboni said the search will be led by the dean of WKU’s College of Health and Human Services, Tania Basta, and Executive Vice President Susan Howarth.
“We appreciate the continued leadership and diligence of Provost Cheryl Stevens, ensuring WKU continues to make progress toward the goals outlined in our strategic plan,” Caboni wrote in the email.
Caboni said the university is confident in its ability to attract a strong applicant pool and would be conducting the search with internal staff and support.
Also included in the president’s seventh-week update email was the announcement of a campus climate survey that will provide results to help work towards a “diverse, equitable and inclusive campus community.”
Caboni said the university has seen a 90% decrease in coronavirus cases over the last four weeks.
Abbey Nutter can be reached at abbigail.nutter168@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @abbeynutter.