WKU will lift financial holds on registration to allow students to register for the Fall 2020 semester, according to a Monday email from acting Provost Cheryl Stevens.
“Many students will need extensions to manage their finances,” Stevens wrote. “However, we do not want that challenge to hinder their ability to register.”
Also among the policy changes, multi-semester registration for first year WKU students would be delayed until 2021, and WKU will grant faculty extra time to submit final grades at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
According to Stevens, the new deadline for the submission of final grades is May 21.
The use of course evaluations in annual evaluations has been made optional for faculty’s inclusion in their portfolios. Stevens said there is also an option for the faculty to extend their probationary periods for tenure by one year if they choose. A celebration for faculty award winners is planned for Fall 2020.
“As we work hard at teaching our courses and navigating our regular work from home this semester, our priorities of flexibility, student learning, student success, and completion remain key,” Stevens said.
