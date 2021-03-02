WKU will participate in a state-wide tornado drill Wednesday.
The drill will take place at approximately 9:07 a.m., Bob Skipper, director of media relation said in an email. Outdoor warning speakers will sound, and students will receive an emergency text message alert.
Campus activities will continue proceed as usual during the test. Students and faculty are encourage to use this drill as an opportunity to learn where on-campus safe spaces are in the event of severe weather.
The state-wide test is a part of the 2021 Severe Weather Awareness Week and is conducted in partnership with the National Weather Service, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee and Kentucky Broadcasters Association.
For more information on severe weather emergency preparedness, visit wku.edu/emergency/weather.