WKU Basketball announced Thursday afternoon its series at Florida Atlantic has been moved to Sunday & Monday.
According to the release before the team’s scheduled departure for Florida, multiple members of the travel party presented with symptoms of illness. Those travel party members subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 later in the day Thursday.
The FAU series will now begin Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. On Monday the Hilltoppers will tipoff at 5 p.m. CT.
Both games this weekend will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.