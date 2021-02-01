A person of color, sorority sister in the White House: WKU professor responds to historic inauguration

Saundra Ardrey is a department head for Political Science and director of WKU's African American Studies department. Ardrey has received a Fulbright Scholars award, and will be teaching and conducting research at the University of Limpopo in South Africa for one academic year. She will teach courses on Women and Gender studies and coordinate a service learning project between WKU and University of Limpopo students. The research she will be conducting is on the political behavior of women in South Africa. "I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm scared, I'm a little bit of everything," Ardrey said.