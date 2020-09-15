In light of the recent tragedies that have struck communities around the country, the men and women of the Western Kentucky University Police Department want you to know we remain committed to providing service to our WKU campus and the community beyond with integrity, responsibility, and commitment. The deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd put a necessary reminder in our hearts that peace, equality, and justice for all must be a conscious effort made by each and every one of us. United we stand and divided we fall. Let us not allow unrest and threats of violence to pull us apart. Communities must heal so they can grow. Let us grieve together, let us heal together, and let us be better together.
Tim Gray is the WKU Police Public Information Officer.