A week before Christmas, Elliott Wells passed away unexpectedly, serving as one of 2020’s final re-minders that there isn’t fundamental fairness in life.
Elliott was 22, a senior and a friend to so many at the Herald and WKU. It seems only fitting that the first print edition of 2021 be dedicated to him.
Elliott was involved on campus in the broadcasting program, his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, the Herald and the Athletic Department.
His impact on all of us is obvious. It’s seen in the outpour of love and support for him on social media and in a Herald scholarship dedicated to honor his memory.
But I know that we can only do so much, and no amount of money funneled into a scholarship or words in a newspaper can replace who Elliott was. These things can’t bring him back.
All we can really do is share our condolences with those who knew him. Elliott touched so many — his family, friends and classmates, and to all those people, I am so, so sorry for your loss.
My hope is that each of us who knew him will be able to exhibit some of his best qualities to the world. When I think of Elliott, I’ll always remember the authenticity of his smile and the attentiveness he showed in every conversation he had.
May we all honor his memory each day with his decency and genuineness, and be better for having known him.