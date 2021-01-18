The print edition of the College Heights Herald looks different than it has for the past few decades, but our mission to deliver excellent journalism to our community remains the same.
The idea to switch our broadsheet-style newspaper to a tabloid format came after suspending our print edition for the duration of the spring 2020 semester. That decision meant our newsletter was the primary way to reach our audience.
In many ways, the newsletter is still our primary way of reaching our readers, which leaves us to brainstorm ways to maintain our print product's relevance.
For too long, the Herald focused its entire work week on the Monday night print deadline, leaving our digital presence as an afterthought. When the newsletter reached nearly 24,000 subscribers and no one was on campus to pick up our paper, it was abundantly clear that that mindset needed to change.
I’m proud to say that last semester, my team successfully restructured our years-old procedures and managed to maintain our online presence while still producing 13 beautiful print editions.
In our newsletter, you’ll find daily stories about our community and breaking news that affects you. Our print edition is reserved for more in-depth news, features and sports stories.
It seems fitting that this new view of the print product be reflected in a changed format.
Change is scary, and it’s very hard to reform old habits. We would have all loved to come back after spring break 2020 to a broadsheet paper that doesn’t contain the word “coronavirus,” but that’s not the world we live in.
If anything, 2020, and even the few weeks we’ve been in 2021, has taught us that change is inevitable.
And whether we like it or not, it’s on us to adapt and accept those changes in order to thrive.
I’ve seen my team do that since March.
Regardless of the medium, we strive to deliver quality journalism. We want to meet our audiences where they are. We seek to answer our community’s questions and pro- vide them with the information they need not only to be informed but also to be safe.
Whether you get us in your inbox or in a kiosk across Bowling Green, please know we are part of your community, and we are listening to you. The Herald’s mission remains the same: we will cover and reflect our community accurately and fairly.
I’d love to hear your thoughts on our coverage. What are we missing? How can we improve? You can email me at laurel.deppen774@topper.wku. edu.