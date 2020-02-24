It was like any other ordinary night at Tidball’s.
The clock read 9:30 p.m. as three men set up their equipment on stage. On this particular night, music was set to begin around 10:30 p.m.
Like usual, a crowd started to settle in about a quarter after 10 p.m. as the band El Astronauta took the stage. Led by bassist and vocalist Dean Collier, this three-piece group of rockers started the night off with a kick.
Other than stating the title of the next song to be played, there wasn’t much said between the riffage being laid down. With a 45-minute set of grooves, hooks and killer riffs, El Astronauata was determined not to disappoint.
It was easy to see the trio’s music is very bass-driven as they progressed into their set. As pleasing as the music on stage was, even more pleasing to see was an interactive and lively crowd that grew as El Astronauta brought their set to a close.
It seemed everybody knew somebody among the audience and was there to see quality music. Great music is without a doubt the best way to describe that night at Tidball’s.
Next up on the bill was the dynamic duo of Josh Hines and JD Minor, Dos Cobros. For a band with only a drummer and a guitarist, an immense amount of bone-crushing sound is produced by this band.
There doesn’t seem to be a lot of elaborately thought out songs between these two guys, and that’s a good thing. There doesn’t need to be. It works, and it rocks.
In a style similar to El Astronauta, Dos Cobros belted out their set in 40 minutes or less, proving that on this night it was more about quality than quantity. Above all, the chemistry between Hines and Minor is what sticks out about this band.
In effortless fashion, the two gentlemen rip out every note with a fiery passion that portrays hours of collaboration between the two. There are no gimmicks with Dos Cobros. They come straight out, ready to jam.
Dos Cobros drummer Josh Hines showcases his talents not only with this duo, but in other local bands as well. He is also a guitarist in the metal band Bihargam, as well as guitarist and vocals in the ‘90s cover band Peter the Freshman.
Hines praised the audience that showed out and was able to express how unique he thinks Dos Cobros can be.
“Saturday night’s crowd was pretty good,” Hines said. “Dos Cobros is still finding our footing a little bit because there aren't many similar bands for us to play with here. We were very pleased with the crowd though.”
In an era where mainstream radio waves have taken the attention of most music listeners, Tidball’s always showcases Bowling Green’s most talented artists week in and week out. This is something a lot of folks in the area should open up to, Hines said.
“The scene has a rich history and people are carrying on the legacy — we just need the fans to come take the chance on bands they don’t know,” Hines said. “People need to diversify their tastes, or at least attempt to.”
To end the bill, there was definitely diversity to say the least. The Daddy Sisters closed the night with a bang, and playing along to the same trend as Dos Cobros — with just two band members.
The drummer and guitarist fit right in: simple, powerful, groovy, rock ‘n’ roll along with flamboyant outfits made for a great spectacle.
The similarity in El Astronauta, Dos Cobros and The Daddy Sisters is easy to see. Don’t overthink things. Just get on stage. Keep it simple, and play good rock ‘n’ roll.
When asking Dos Cobros drummer Josh Hines about his thoughts on the trend of bands having just two or three members, it’s easy to understand why it works so well.
“We get older and frustrated with all the years of juggling big groups, so when we start something new, we just keep it as simple as possible with less members,” Hines said. “I’ve been in bands before with five to seven members and it’s great, but man, the act of juggling schedules is tough.”
Not only is gathering members in extensive bands tough, but seeing the musicianship and passion in bands with two to three members is satisfying to see. Smaller bands mean more ideas coming from creative individuals rather than a mix of one big group that throws together ideas.
As far as what this all means for the Bowling Green music scene, Hines seems to believe times have never been brighter for local musicians.
“Right now bands seem to just be doing whatever they want and not trying to fit that old mold, and I think it’s great,” Hines said. “People just need to come out and give it a chance.”