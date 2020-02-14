Love on the Hill is a new project from the Herald. Members of the WKU community are invited to submit their story of finding — or losing — love on the Hill, in whatever form that may be. You can submit your own story by emailing herald.digital@wku.edu.
I first met my wife, Jenni Logsdon, at WKU in the spring of 2007 at a social event hosted by my fraternity. We quickly hit it off and began a relationship that was intertwined with our WKU experience.
One of our first dates was at a WKU Basketball game in Diddle Arena. We frequently met on the bridge between Grise Hall and FAC to chat between classes, hers in the Communications Department and mine in the Political Science Department.
We shared hand-in-hand walks from Potter Hall to DSU (then DUC) for dinner. One memorable date was a rainy spring Red and White Game that trapped us in the concourse.
I eventually proposed to her in front of the Phi Mu house at the 2010 Homecoming surrounded by her sorority sisters. Even after graduation we enjoyed football games together and eventually had kids whom we (only half-jokingly) emphatically state will attend WKU one day.
I am forever grateful for my WKU experience. The Hill has given me more than I will ever be able to adequately repay. But most of all, it introduced me to someone who has given me, as Dr. Cherry said, “life, more life.”
We frequently say WKU is family. WKU helped build mine.
Drew Logsdon (’09) graduated from WKU with a BA in Political Science and is currently the Director of Communications for Sigma Nu Fraternity Inc. and a member of the WKU Alumni Association Board of Directors. His wife, Jenni (Harry) Logsdon (’10), graduated with a BA in Corporate Communications and is currently a Clinical Business Coordinator for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. They both reside in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, with their two children.