Lily Burris
Lily Burris is the Assignment Editor for the College Heights Herald, who previously worked as a general assignment reporter and an administration reporter. She is a junior Journalism major and Anthropology minor from Bowling Green.
Alexandra Hendricks
Allie Hendricks is a sophomore photojournalism major and music minor. This is her second semester on the photo staff.
