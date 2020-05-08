soccer.jpg

WKU senior Kaylyn Bryant (14) takes the field before the game against UAB at the WKU Soccer Complex on Friday, Aug 26, 2019.

 Reed Mattison/HERALD

Conference USA announced Friday a total of 45 WKU student-athletes have earned the 2019-20 C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better during the 2019-20 academic year. The WKU women's soccer program led the way with 11 honorees, while 12 WKU sport programs received honors from the league office overall.

On Thursday, 163 WKU student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from C-USA for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. That was WKU’s most honorees since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.

Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined GPA of over 3.15.

WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64% Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12% higher than the university's general student body, which is 52%.

The full list of the honored WKU student-athletes can be found below:

Baseball

  • Sam McElreath
  • Dalton Mesaris
  • Jackson Swiney

Football

  • John Haggerty
  • Jared Nash
  • Malik Staples

Men’s Basketball

  • Charles Bassey
  • Camron Justice
  • Carson Williams

Men’s Cross Country

  • Jacob Skillman
  • Zach Skillman

Men’s Golf

  • Tom Bevington
  • Jack Poole

Women’s Basketball

  • Alexis Brewer
  • Dee Givens
  • Sandra Skinner

Women’s Cross Country

  • Kaia Enevoldsen
  • Lauren Roby
  • Jenna Vaughn
  • Haley Webb

Women’s Golf

  • Caroline Cavin
  • Megan Clarke
  • Mary Joiner
  • Lizzie Loy

Women’s Soccer

  • Logan Barber
  • Kaylyn Bryant
  • Ansley Cate
  • Sydney Ernst
  • Katie Erwin
  • Aleksandra Kozovic
  • Ashley Leonard
  • Chelsea Moore
  • Kerragan Mulzer
  • Isidora Pekez
  • Afton Schraml

Softball

  • Jordan Strauss
  • Paige Carter
  • Morgan McElroy
  • Macy Murphy

Women’s Track and Field

  • Audrey Griffin
  • Nicole Ogorek

Volleyball

  • Paige Briggs
  • Sophia Cerino
  • Katie Isenbarger
  • Jennifer Rush

Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.

Tags

Drake Kizer is the sports editor of the College Heights Herald. He previously covered spring football, the women's basketball team and worked on the features staff. During Summer 2019, he interned at the Bowling Green Daily News.