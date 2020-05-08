Conference USA announced Friday a total of 45 WKU student-athletes have earned the 2019-20 C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better during the 2019-20 academic year. The WKU women's soccer program led the way with 11 honorees, while 12 WKU sport programs received honors from the league office overall.
On Thursday, 163 WKU student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from C-USA for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. That was WKU’s most honorees since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.
Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined GPA of over 3.15.
WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64% Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12% higher than the university's general student body, which is 52%.
The full list of the honored WKU student-athletes can be found below:
Baseball
- Sam McElreath
- Dalton Mesaris
- Jackson Swiney
Football
- John Haggerty
- Jared Nash
- Malik Staples
Men’s Basketball
- Charles Bassey
- Camron Justice
- Carson Williams
Men’s Cross Country
- Jacob Skillman
- Zach Skillman
Men’s Golf
- Tom Bevington
- Jack Poole
Women’s Basketball
- Alexis Brewer
- Dee Givens
- Sandra Skinner
Women’s Cross Country
- Kaia Enevoldsen
- Lauren Roby
- Jenna Vaughn
- Haley Webb
Women’s Golf
- Caroline Cavin
- Megan Clarke
- Mary Joiner
- Lizzie Loy
Women’s Soccer
- Logan Barber
- Kaylyn Bryant
- Ansley Cate
- Sydney Ernst
- Katie Erwin
- Aleksandra Kozovic
- Ashley Leonard
- Chelsea Moore
- Kerragan Mulzer
- Isidora Pekez
- Afton Schraml
Softball
- Jordan Strauss
- Paige Carter
- Morgan McElroy
- Macy Murphy
Women’s Track and Field
- Audrey Griffin
- Nicole Ogorek
Volleyball
- Paige Briggs
- Sophia Cerino
- Katie Isenbarger
- Jennifer Rush
