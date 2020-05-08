Conference USA announced Friday a total of 45 WKU student-athletes have earned the 2019-20 C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better during the 2019-20 academic year. The WKU women's soccer program led the way with 11 honorees, while 12 WKU sport programs received honors from the league office overall.

On Thursday, 163 WKU student-athletes earned Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition from C-USA for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. That was WKU’s most honorees since 2015 and its second-most overall since joining C-USA.

Over the 2019 calendar year, 72 student-athletes have earned their degrees from WKU with a combined GPA of over 3.15.

WKU Athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64% Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12% higher than the university's general student body, which is 52%.

The full list of the honored WKU student-athletes can be found below:

Baseball

Sam McElreath

Dalton Mesaris

Jackson Swiney

Football

John Haggerty

Jared Nash

Malik Staples

Men’s Basketball

Charles Bassey

Camron Justice

Carson Williams

Men’s Cross Country

Jacob Skillman

Zach Skillman

Men’s Golf

Tom Bevington

Jack Poole

Women’s Basketball

Alexis Brewer

Dee Givens

Sandra Skinner

Women’s Cross Country

Kaia Enevoldsen

Lauren Roby

Jenna Vaughn

Haley Webb

Women’s Golf

Caroline Cavin

Megan Clarke

Mary Joiner

Lizzie Loy

Women’s Soccer

Logan Barber

Kaylyn Bryant

Ansley Cate

Sydney Ernst

Katie Erwin

Aleksandra Kozovic

Ashley Leonard

Chelsea Moore

Kerragan Mulzer

Isidora Pekez

Afton Schraml

Softball

Jordan Strauss

Paige Carter

Morgan McElroy

Macy Murphy

Women’s Track and Field

Audrey Griffin

Nicole Ogorek

Volleyball