WKU Softball redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey earned her 500th strikeout on Sunday during the Hilltoppers’ 9-2 victory over Valparaiso.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa native has amassed 504 strikeouts in her collegiate career and has averaged 115.5 strikeouts per year from 2017-2020.
Aikey is now 58 strikeouts away from tying WKU alum Emily Rosseau for most strikeouts in program history with 562. Rousseau set the record during her senior year back in 2014.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Wednesday at the WKU Softball Complex with a matchup against Kentucky. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
