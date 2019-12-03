Sophomore midfielder Ambere Barnett was voted to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team, the program announced Monday.

Barnett is the youngest member of the WKU women’s soccer team to ever earn the honor, and she's also the only sophomore that was tabbed as first team in the All-South Region.

Barnett was one of 20 Conference USA players who earned All-Region honors in 2019.

The 5-foot-7-inch shot taker had a successful sophomore campaign on the Hill that saw her earn All-C-USA First Team honors for the second consecutive year on Nov. 5.

She finished the season tied with a team-leading 16 points on five goals and six assists.

The Rockport, Indiana, native was the league’s leading shot taker, notching an average of 4.28 shots per game.

In only two seasons, she has taken the sixth most shots ever by a WKU player and is tied for the sixth most career assists with 14.

Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.