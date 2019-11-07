The College Sports Information Directors of America released its 2019 Academic All-District Men’s and Women's Soccer Teams on Thursday, and a member of the WKU soccer team was recognized as one of the nation’s top student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

Junior forward Ashley Leonard was voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team in the NCAA Division I – District 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV) division.

The award is Leonard’s second academic accolade this week — she was also named to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team on Monday.

The junior is an international business major at WKU. The Troy, Michigan, native earned the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal last year in addition to All-Academic Team honors.

Leonard was the Lady Toppers’ leading goal-scorer for 2019, notching eight on the year. That mark is tied for the ninth-most in a WKU season.

The high-scoring forward came in clutch for WKU on multiple occasions, netting the game-winner four different times and making two penalty kicks for her team.

Her four game-winners, which came against Middle Tennessee State, Alabama A&M, Louisiana Tech and Marshall, are tied for the fourth-most in a single season by a WKU player.

The award is voted on by sports information directors from around the nation. The All-District teams become the ballot for Academic All-American honors that will be voted on at a later date.

Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.