On Tuesday junior midfielder Ambere Barnett was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following a draw against Florida Atlantic.
Barnett continued leading WKU’s offense with a goal off a corner kick at the 62nd minute. The goal came off an assist from freshman midfielder Annah Hopkins.
Barnett’s goal puts her at five on the season, and she is averaging one goal per match. She leads the conference and is 8th in the nation with her 2.4 points per game. Barnett’s shot accuracy of .812% puts her at second in the conference and 20th in the nation.
Barnett tallies her second Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, and her first came in her freshman season.
WKU is set to host Marshall on Thursday at 5 p.m. Then the Lady Toppers have three games remaining in the regular season. Two of the three final games are at the WKU Soccer Complex.
