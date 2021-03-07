2021_03_06 WKU vs ODU BBK_73.JPG

WKU Junior center, Charles Bassey (23) celebrates the Conference USA Regular season Championship game against Old Dominion on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Diddle Arena. 

 Wyatt Richardson | HERALD

WKU Basketball big man Charles Bassey earns his seventh of the season from the league. This breaks the Conference USA record for Player of the Week awards in a single season passing Kenyon Martin.

Averaging 17.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game across the last week in Diddle Arena, Bassey shot 62.1% from the field as WKU claimed victories in two of its three games in six days, including an East Division Conference Championship.

Charles Bassey (23) scores on a fast break play as WKU Hilltoppers pick up the win 91-58 during their game against the FIU Panthers.

In the series finale against FIU, the big man shot 9 of 13 from the field, totaling 22 points and pulling down 15 boards while recording his 14th double-double of the year. Bassey also blocked five Panther shots and finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe. 

In WKU’s loss to Old Dominion on Friday, the center logged his 15th double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. He shot 72.7% from the floor and added seven free throws. 

In Saturday’s East Division title game, Bassey finished with seven points, nine boards and four blocks.

As of Saturday morning, Bassey led the nation in dunks and ranked second in the country in double-doubles, third in defensive rebounds per game, fourth in blocks per game and rebounds per game, fifth in total rebounds and total blocks, and eighth in field-goal percentage.

WKU’s center Charles Bassey (23) smiles as he walks off the court during the game against the FIU Panthers in Diddle Arena on March 1, 2021.

This is Bassey’s eighth career C-USA Player of the Week Award, tied for the second-highest by any player in the league’s 26-year history. Stefon Jackson of UTEP earned eight between 2007-09, while Kenyon Martin of Cincinnati holds the record at nine, collected between 1998-2000.

Men’s basketball beat reporter Kaden Gaylord can be reached at kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.

Kaden Gaylord is the men's basketball beat reporter for the College Heights Herald. He previously covered the softball team and women's volleyball team.