Conference USA has officially suspended all spring sport competition for league institutions until further notice, effective immediately, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.
The announcement came just 58 minutes after the conference officially cancelled the remainder of the 2020 C-USA Tournament due to continued concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
WKU currently sponsors 14 intercollegiate athletic programs — six men's sports teams and eight women's sports teams. Of those programs, tennis, softball, baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field were playing through scheduled contests.
Football, volleyball, soccer and men's and women's cross country are all out of season at the moment, but those programs were still participating in sports-related activities in preparation for subsequent seasons.
WKU Athletics will provide any relevant logistical information as it relates to its sports programs and the COVID-19 pandemic when appropriate, according to a release.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
