While sitting at the head of a semesterly roundtable discussion in the Adams-Whitaker Student Publications Center, WKU President Timothy Caboni appeared calm and collected as he fielded a barrage of questions from the College Heights Herald Editorial Board. After discussing topics ranging from Greek life to the potential food choices inside the upcoming WKU Commons project, the topic of conversation shifted to intercollegiate athletics at WKU.

In reference to the variety of areas he has to address on a daily basis, Caboni joked, “Now you see what the life of a president is like — it’s like this every 30 minutes!”

The life of WKU’s president hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing lately, and that’s been especially true after the Faculty Senate passed a resolution asking the university to transfer funding from athletics to academics in a meeting conducted on Dec. 12.

Caboni declined to comment on the resolution, instead deferring to a statement from Provost Cheryl Stevens and Susan Howarth, Executive Vice President for Strategy, Operations and Finance, released in the days following the meeting.

“The total college experience at WKU is critical to the university’s recruitment and retention efforts, and athletics are an important part of that work,” a portion of the statement read.

An eight-page report examining the university’s spending on athletics accompanied the Faculty Senate resolution, and it stated WKU athletics is projected to generate $8.8 million in revenue despite being budgeted to spend $22.8 million total during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The projection leaves athletics with a $14 million shortfall that will be covered by “student fees and a transfer of funds directly from the WKU operating budget to the Athletic Department,” leading to a request of $3.41 million from athletics subsidies for academic college cuts.

WKU athletics would be left with a $10.6 million earmark from the university’s operating budget if the resolution was ever implemented, but Caboni said he’s focused on targeted efforts that will “grow the pie” for every department — not “shifting resources” around.