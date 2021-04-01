WKU junior big man Charles Bassey has declared for the NBA draft. The original report was made by Jonathan Givony from ESPN.

The announcement comes Thursday afternoon from the center who told ESPN he was declaring for the draft and hiring an agent.

"I'm completely going into this one for sure," Bassey told ESPN.

This past season the 6-foot-11 center averaged 17.6 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, and came out of the 2020-21 season being the nation’s fourth-best blocker with 87 blocks.

He was also named Conference USA Player and Defensive Player of the year for his performance on the court this past season. Bassey is also a top-five finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and was named an honorable mention AP All-American.

Bassey helped lead the Hilltoppers to a Regular season East Division Championship prior to the Conference USA Championship postseason.

The NBA Draft is to be held on July 29 while the combine is set for June 21.

