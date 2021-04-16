WKU senior and Lady Topper Golf captain Megan Clarke was added to the Conference USA Women’s Golf All-Academic Team, the conference announced Friday afternoon.
Clarke boasts a 3.97 GPA with a double major in Psychology and Communications Studies with a minor in Clinical and Community Behavioral Health.
The Heckmondwike, England native has participated in every single event for the Lady Toppers in her four years at WKU. Clarke has been added to the President’s list in every semester she’s attended WKU, earning the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal several times.
During the 2020-2021 season, Clarke has placed in the top 25 in every tournament that the Lady Toppers have attended. Clarke also holds the second-best scoring average on the team at 73.9 strokes across nine events.
Clarke’s senior season highlight was a ninth place finish at the Callaway Gardens Invitational in October. She has also carded nine rounds of par or better throughout her senior season.
Clarke is one of five Lady Toppers scheduled to tee off in the C-USA Women’s Golf Championship at Lake Jovita Country Club in Dade City, Florida. The Championship is scheduled to commence on Monday.
