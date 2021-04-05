WKU Track and Field senior sprinter Dartez Hamlin was awarded the Conference USA Winter Spirit of Service Award on Wednesday as he was recognized for his outstanding work in his community.

Hamlin served his hometown of El Paso, Texas over the summer by volunteering at a homeless shelter, serving food to men four times a week, amid the global pandemic.

Although COVID-19 has made Hamlin’s efforts in Bowling Green difficult, he made an effort to serve the homeless. On Christmas Eve, he handed out toys to less fortunate children.

Hamlin is also incredibly active in the athletic department as he is currently the representative for the track and field program in both the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Hamlin is getting ready to graduate at the end of this spring semester with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis for Social and Behavioral Science.

On the track, Hamlin had issues with staying healthy this past 2021 indoor season as he went through a multitude of injuries not long before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Hamlin, who was a junior at the time, won the 2020 200 meter C-USA Indoor Title. When Hamlin returned the next indoor season, he would complete the 200 meter event in fourth place after he had sustained a knee injury.

Hamlin is expected to make a full recovery through the 2021 outdoor season and is determined to train for the 2021 Olympic Trials by the end of the current season.

Sports reporter Drew Toennies at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toennies.