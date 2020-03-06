Lady Toppers vs. UTSA

Redshirt senior forward Dee Givens (4) dribbles the ball in the WKU zone during the Lady Toppers’ game against UTSA on Feb. 15, 2020. WKU won 85-57.

Redshirt senior forward Dee Givens has been selected to the 2020 Conference USA Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team, the league office announced on Friday afternoon.

Givens is one of just five C-USA student-athletes to be honored for her "commitment to excellence on the court and in the classroom," according to a release.

The Lexington native has collected two degrees during her tenure on the Hill. She attained a 4.0 GPA as a master’s student with a focus in recreation and sport administration after graduating with a 3.73 GPA and an undergraduate degree in sport management.

Givens is the most efficient free throw shooter in Lady Topper program history and ranks inside the university’s top-five career steals list. She has made 27 starts this season, is WKU's second-leading scorer at 16.2 points per game and her 2.4 steals per contest rank second in C-USA.

She currently ranks 14th all-time on WKU's career scoring list with 1,584 points. Givens has made the third-most career 3-pointers (224) by any Lady Topper.

Givens has also played in 137 games in a WKU uniform, tied for the most all-time by any WKU player.

Earlier this season, Givens was named C-USA Player of the Week for the first time in her career after a career-high 41-point performance in a 91-86 overtime win at Ball State on Dec. 7.

She was also selected to the NCAA Weekly Starting Five, an award given to the five NCAA Division I players who were considered to have the best week among all players, following her performance.

Givens was named to this year’s all-academic unit along with Charlotte's Christian Hithe, Rice's Erica Ogwumike, Alabama-Birmingham's Rachael Childress and Texas-El Paso's Katarina Zec.

