Redshirt senior forward Dee Givens has been selected to the 2020 Conference USA Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team, the league office announced on Friday afternoon.

Givens is one of just five C-USA student-athletes to be honored for her "commitment to excellence on the court and in the classroom," according to a release.

The Lexington native has collected two degrees during her tenure on the Hill. She attained a 4.0 GPA as a master’s student with a focus in recreation and sport administration after graduating with a 3.73 GPA and an undergraduate degree in sport management.

Givens is the most efficient free throw shooter in Lady Topper program history and ranks inside the university’s top-five career steals list. She has made 27 starts this season, is WKU's second-leading scorer at 16.2 points per game and her 2.4 steals per contest rank second in C-USA.

She currently ranks 14th all-time on WKU's career scoring list with 1,584 points. Givens has made the third-most career 3-pointers (224) by any Lady Topper.

Givens has also played in 137 games in a WKU uniform, tied for the most all-time by any WKU player.

Earlier this season, Givens was named C-USA Player of the Week for the first time in her career after a career-high 41-point performance in a 91-86 overtime win at Ball State on Dec. 7.

She was also selected to the NCAA Weekly Starting Five, an award given to the five NCAA Division I players who were considered to have the best week among all players, following her performance.

Givens was named to this year’s all-academic unit along with Charlotte's Christian Hithe, Rice's Erica Ogwumike, Alabama-Birmingham's Rachael Childress and Texas-El Paso's Katarina Zec.

